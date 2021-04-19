Chief Mukuni’s wife bundled to Lusaka

Police have bundled senior Chief’s Mukuni’s wife in a car and have started driving her from Livingstone to Lusaka.

It is not yet known why they have arrested her, but PF surrogates such as Andrew Ntewewe have been calling for the arrest of Senior Chief Mukuni on allegations of abduction of the Hatembos who the state wants to use to force them to appeal case against the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema over the Kalomo farm.The Hatembos themselves don’t want to appeal the case. They have since gone into hiding. The police, once they lay their PF hands on them, they will force them to testify against Hakainde Hichilema.

Sources close to the police say Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is personally supervising these operations because of the hatred he has against the senior Chief Mukuni.