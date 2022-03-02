14 Zambian students ‘stranded’ near Russian border-Kakubo

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Stanely

today told Parliament through a Ministerial Statement on the safety of Zambians in Ukraine that 14 Zambian students are ‘stranded’ in the city of Sumy in western Ukraine very close to the Russian border.He said the 14 are unable to move because Sumy is one of the most risky areas in terms of security and has extreme restrictions on movements.Kakubo however said the 14 Zambian nationals are safe and in contact with Zambian officials and that food and water was being provided to them.He said Zambia has requested the Russian government to help facilitate safe passage of the 14 Zambians through Russia.Kakubo further stated that 141 Zambians are known to have been in Ukraine out of which 27 have opted to remain there as they have integrated over years.He said 80 Zambians have so far safely crossed into Poland where the Zambian government has provided accommodation, food and other necessities.A few Zambians who self-evacuated managed to cross into Hungary and Romania while one has been guided from Hungary to Poland with one opting to remain in Hungary where he has a relative who lives there. Another group of 5 nationals that did not register for evacuation have safely found their way into Romania.Among those yet to be evacuated include the 14 who are in Sumy near the Russian border, 1 in Lviv who has been guided to board the train to Warsaw in Poland, 3 who are in Kharkiv and arrangements for their evacuation are in place and 14 who are in transit from different parts of Ukraine heading towards the border adding that all things being equal, all Zambian nationals are expected to fly back to Zambia by Friday 4th March 2022.And Kakubo has assured that the Zambian government will provide transport for all the evacuees back to Ukraine when the situation returns to normalcy.