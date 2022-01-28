2022 looks like a make it or break it year for Nigeria

2022 is predicted to be quite a highly pressured year for Nigeria. There are those that argue that many of the issues that needed dealing with have not been resolved, perhaps because of incompetence or because there hasn’t been the political will to face them head on, as one would do say, with online poker . However, life is full of challenges, existential or otherwise, and fortunately the people of Nigeria are blessed with the endurance and ability needed to overcome difficulties.

This year, 2022, we are going to see huge issues and developments in all areas, political, economic and social. And firm political will and statesmanship will be required in order to deal with these issues.

So, what issues and developments are predicted and how are they going to be manifested.

Polity

There has been considerable ‘shadow boxing’ going on between the two main political parties – All Progressive Congress (APC), the ruling party, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). This will certainly come out in the public sphere for all to see.

Whoever emerges at the PDP’s party presidential candidate is likely to be very contentious and will likely lead to a major breakdown within the party. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said a short time ago, “The process of the emergence of our party’s (PDP, that is) presidential flag bearer is going to cause problem. But we will overcome it eventually and move ahead to defeat the APC whose process will lead to the breakdown of the party”.

Many people think that this talk was just Wike doing what many typical Nigerian politicians do, that is, making their political causes seem bigger than they really are. Many Nigerians see the PDP party as practically on its last legs because of the many contradictions it has within in. There is likely to be an uproar if in the party’s strongholds in the Southeast and Southwest hands its ticket to a northerner.

Wike is hedging his bets, wanting to be the “party’s presidential flagbearer or a running mate to whoever emerges. Against the overwhelming opinion within the party, he is willing to support a northern candidate in order to be the running mate.”

This situation does not bode well for the party and could well lead to the party’s implosion.

The APC does not fair any better and in fact could be in a far more serious situation. It looks like an easy win for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to get the presidential ticket. It is anticipated the party will choose to look towards the southern part of the country for its presidential flagbearer. Therefore, Bola Tinubu, is the one with the most chance of winning the 2023 elections. It is also a way of rewarding him and the Southwest for helping the APC for their win in 2015.

But there are those in powerful positions within the APC who are totally against allowing Tinubu to select the party’s presidential ticket. Tinubu has a lot of ‘political baggage’ and is thought to be too politically powerful to be of any use to those well-positioned personalities in the APC who are looking to exert some political control.

Containing Tinubu in the APC has been ongoing. It started after the first Ondo state election and continued through to the removal of Adams Oshiomhole who was handpicked by Tinubu and the putting together of a caretaker committee to manage the party.

Also, failure to organize a national convention along with the many other issues that affected the party at a local, state and at national levels. This is all likely to reach a climax in 2022. The APC convention to take place in February will be a test as to whether the party will survival or not.

Economy

Not only is the political situation less that stable, the economy is also heading in a downward direction. While the present and difficult economic conditions prevail in the country, another even more dangerous situation likely to confront the country soon is the looming increase in the cost of petroleum products. The government will be forced to implement this as a condition put forward by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and this will likely cause tremendous unrest and conflict with the general public.

Then we come to the issue of the national census. There were contentious issues with the last census that have yet to be resolved. How will the 2022 census be conducted and will the majority of Nigerians be satisfied?

Security, or insecurity, is a factor that is ever present. The armed forces have made inroads into the problems Nigeria faces against terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and those with violent secessionist tendencies. These are likely to be the results of a society that is full of socio-economic contradictions and a dysfunctional society at its base. Owing to the unstable political and economic situation that is expected this year these issues may in fact get worse putting a real strain on the security institutions.

The situation for Nigeria in 2022 doesn’t look great but the scenario is not intended to be alarmist. But this year will be a critical one for Nigeria. The fundamental problems resolve around leadership issues and power relations in the country. Unfortunately, Nigerian leaders and elites have been unable to come together and create a consensus on dealing with the challenges of building a nation. Rather they have chosen to reinforce the diversities in the country for small and temporary political gains. This is all likely to come to a head this year, 2022, where continuing in this fashion will lead to more anguish for the nation.

All nations are faced with challenges and these need to be resolved with creativity. The task of national leadership is to rise to the challenge and take the responsibility needed to help the nation, rather than seek what is convenient personally or for the group. It is about going above and beyond primordial attachments and moving towards national redemption.

The Nigerian leadership elite in 2022 are going to be faced with real issues, political, economic and social that will test their abilities and their commitment to putting Nigeria onto a new path. How they handle these challenges will determine whether the country is able to survive.

