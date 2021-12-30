22bet and 1xBet mobile apps – pros & cons; how to download & install

The leading bookmakers offer their customers two options to play vid mobile devices. First of all, it is possible to bet via browser. The version adapts instantly to the device parameters and runs without distortion or freezes. The other way is to install the software on your iOS or Android device. This article focuses on mobile apps. The software offered by 22bet and 1xBet is under review.

22bet is a relatively new bookmaker, which operates under an international license. The Curacao Gaming Commission issued the document for TechSolutions Group NV’s management company. The site of this betting company is often blocked in Ukraine, and installing the application will let you avoid any problems with connecting to the portal. The links for downloading software on different platforms can be found on the bookmaker’s home page.

The process of installing the software on your Apple device will not take more than a couple of minutes:

Find the software in the App Store. Download the 22bet app. Run the installation and, if necessary, allow the requested data to be processed. Authorize or register.

Only new users who are not registered in the system are allowed to create a new account in the app. Violation of this rule is tantamount to conscious fraud and is punishable by a ban on playing.

How to install 1xBet apk file

Many facts suggest that 22bet are partnered with 1xBet. However, no direct evidence of close cooperation has been provided as of yet. Even if this is the case, players only benefit from it. The lines of the betting companies are not identical, especially when it comes to odds in Live Mode. The interfaces of their mobile apps, on the other hand, are indeed similar.

The iOS installation process has already been described above. Now it’s time to talk about installing the 1xBet apk file. The main difference for the Android version is that it can’t be found in the official app shop. Google restricts the placement of software used for gambling for money. You can download the file from the official website or another trustworthy source.

Android perceives any software installed not from the Play Market as malicious. By default, the system blocks the installation, and this ban should be temporarily lifted. You can change it in the smartphone settings in the Security section. After that, you shouldn’t have any problems installing the 1xBet apk file. The installation process follows the same pattern as described for Apple devices. The interface and functionality of the iOS and Android apps are virtually the same.