3 more covid 19 cases recorded in Lusaka

Zambia has recorded three new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total cumulative number of cases to 48 while recoveries are still at 30.

PF Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya announced the updates today and explained that two cases involve contacts of the recent covid 19 patient from Makeni. The two are females aged 23 and 29 from within Makeni in Lusaka.

The other case was imported as it involves a 26-year-old male who is a son of a diplomat and arrived in the country from Poland on April 12 aboard Ethiopian Airlines which had 28 other passengers on board.

Active cases in admission are now at 16, two (2) of which are on the Copperbelt while 14 are in Lusaka. Deaths remain at 2.The 74-year-old man who was on life support is now off oxygen support.

A total of 150 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of tests conducted in the country to 1,846.

