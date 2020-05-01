3 new covid 19 cases recorded from Lusaka and Ndola



Zambia has recorded three (3) new covid 19 cases out of 487 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has announced during the daily covid 19 update.

The new cases involve a 55 year old truck driver from Tanzania who entered the country on 26th April 2020 and was quarantined in Ndola before he was tested. The second case is that of a 36 year old man who is a contact of a known covid 19 patient in Lusaka while the third case involves a 13 year old girl from Mutendere in Lusaka who attended routine screening at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

A total of 19 patients among them 9 health workers have been discharged today after testing negative. Total recoveries are now at 74 and cumulative cases are at 109.

Active cases are 32 and include a 3 months old baby who is unstable and being supported by oxygen at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital in Lusaka.

