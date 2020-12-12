A Beginner’s Guide To Crypto Exchanges For 2021

A Cryptocurrency exchange is a business or a borderline online marketplace that enables customers to buy or sell Cryptocurrencies for other assets. The exchange can take place via credit cards or debit cards too. You can also trade fiat money with other assets on the exchange platforms.

However, investing in Cryptocurrencies can be considered to be a risky investment because there are already many frauds taking place during the exchange. So, it is your duty to identify a secure Cryptocurrency exchange platform where you can start with your trading process efficiently.

The platforms that allow Crypto exchanges also charge some amount of fee. To make the most of your investment via trading platforms, you need to research carefully about all the essential features that can help you during trading.

Advantages Of Cryptocurrency Exchange

There are several benefits of Cryptocurrency exchange that can increase your chances of earning. The platforms of Cryptocurrency exchange provides instant selling and buying assets.

On the other hand, with the Cryptocurrency exchange trade, you can buy 24/7, unlike stock exchanges. You can also follow apps like this Bot for more information about the same.

What Are The Risks Of Considering Cryptocurrency Exchanges?

At present, there are more than sixteen hundred digital currencies available with a total market cap of approximately $289 billion. If you are not considering the reputation, fees, reviews, and other features of the Cryptocurrency exchange platforms, then you may fall into the loop of risks.

Therefore, let’s know some risks that a beginner in the Cryptocurrency exchange platform can suffer.

If the Cryptocurrency exchange platform you are using has been enclosed by law enforcement or in the state of the investigation process, you can end up locking your funds in the exchange. Also, you will be unable to trade your digital currencies.

Another risk involved in Cryptocurrency exchange is that you can end up losing your money from conjecture on digital currencies or having the rug drawn on you. So, do proper research about its theories, and this will help to avoid the same.

Another risk related to Cryptocurrency exchange is privacy and data security. Keep in mind, the Crypto exchange should have security standards and can notify you of all the security incidents.

The most important risk out of all is political risk. You might have seen in the news reports that several countries’ regulators have cracked down on digital currencies.

Best Places To Buy And Sell Cryptocurrency

If you are a beginner in the Cryptocurrency exchange platform, you must be willing to know the best places where you can buy and sell your Cryptocurrencies or any other assets easily. So, after lots of effort, we have gathered some amazing platforms for you.

1. Bisq: Best Decentralized Exchange

Bisq is regarded as the best decentralized exchange that allows a free and open path to a unit of account. This is also known as a non-KYC platform that consists of twenty-six different payment options.

This exchange is applicable to both Android & iOS. Moreover, the speed of the transaction is completely dependent upon the payment method.

2. Binance: Best For Altcoins

This Cryptocurrency exchange platform particularly focuses on altcoin trading. It offers nearly six hundred different trading pairs.

The fee is also low compared to other exchanges and has more advanced charting, and offers some fiat pairs.

3. Cash App: Best For Beginners

This Cryptocurrency exchange platform is one of the best platforms for beginners. The features are not complex at all, and via this exchange, you can even pay money for online shopping.

So, if you are a newcomer in this sphere, you can go for this exchange platform.

4. Coinbase: Best Overall

Coinbase is one of the most widely used and popular digital currency exchange platforms in the United States. It has a solid variety of altcoin choices and offers high liquidity.

Also, it has an uncomplicated user interface that can help you during the exchange.

The Bottom Line

Crypto exchanges are gaining the attention of many young investors because of its flexibility and other features. Thus, detailed information about the same is already described above.