Watchdog,

A bonus for armed robbers .

We have been subjected to high crime in Lusaka because of the selfishness of the new commission of police at Lusaka division.

He destroyed the ant- robbery department by removing all the stuffs starting with the officer in charge Mr Mwila. You be aware that Ant- robbory commonly known as C5 (office room number) had prominent names like Rambo,Money boy the 2 Banda’s and Simunchembo to mention but the few. These guys worked tirelessly to combat the crime and Lusaka was safe in their hand.

Because of selfishness the new commission removed all the team and formed his own. The problem is this new team is not equal to the tusk and they don’t even know how to get information from the ground . They only wait for the call from public when there is an attack,very sad.

There is no harm in admitting the failed for the sake of the people you serve and bring back the whole team you removed to end the Christmas for the criminals.

I only hope the IG can look into this issue with the urgent it deserves to bring back Mr Mwila and the team of Sangulube (Rambo),money boy and the Bandas.