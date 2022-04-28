Abductions: police pursue Davies Mwila’s children

3

Abductions: police pursue Davies Mwila’s children

WANTED DAVIES MWILA’sDAUGHTER & HUBBY

Former PF Gecretary General Davis Mwila’s daughter and her husband have been linked to the numerous abduction cases of female mobile money booth attendants.

The Watchdog has been briefed.

The couple is currently on the run while their allegedly accomplices have been nabbed by police.

Mwila’s son was trailed by the police two days ago but abandoned his vehicle after hitting a security road barrier. The car was damaged.

Ownership details for the abandoned vehicle are for his wife (mwila’s daughter).

The daughter who apparently is pregnant has equally since gone on run and police have intensified the search.

According to investigations a group of senior police officers at headquarters in Lusaka have been aiding this criminal group.

On Thursday minister of Home affairs and internal security Jack Mwiimbu announced that so far 8 people have been arrested in connection with the abduction of ladles from mobile money booths.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Fake abduction claim lands man in police cells
  2. Police say have found missing girl’s phone
  3. Police say closing in on mobile money agent abductors
  4. We are not aware of any abandoned vehicles- police
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • comment-avatar
    Max 30 mins ago

    But the vehicle hit into a road ‘security barrier’ and was damaged we have been told. So what happened next? Was able to continue driving? They said he abandoned the vehicle. So why was he not arrested after abandoning the vehicle? Too many gaps in the story. Sorry u have completely lost me.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Tombesha 3 hours ago

    That Congolese Mwila and his rot should not disturb Zambia’s peace

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ndine 3 hours ago

    Hmm kaya mwe

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.