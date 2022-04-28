Abductions: police pursue Davies Mwila’s children

WANTED DAVIES MWILA’sDAUGHTER & HUBBY

Former PF Gecretary General Davis Mwila’s daughter and her husband have been linked to the numerous abduction cases of female mobile money booth attendants.

The Watchdog has been briefed.

The couple is currently on the run while their allegedly accomplices have been nabbed by police.

Mwila’s son was trailed by the police two days ago but abandoned his vehicle after hitting a security road barrier. The car was damaged.

Ownership details for the abandoned vehicle are for his wife (mwila’s daughter).

The daughter who apparently is pregnant has equally since gone on run and police have intensified the search.

According to investigations a group of senior police officers at headquarters in Lusaka have been aiding this criminal group.

On Thursday minister of Home affairs and internal security Jack Mwiimbu announced that so far 8 people have been arrested in connection with the abduction of ladles from mobile money booths.