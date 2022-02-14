Abuse of workers in Mfuwe lodges

CRY OF SAFARI LODGE WORKERS AT ‘CROC VALLEY’ SAFARIES IN SOUTH LUANGWA NATIONAL PARK.

Dear editor please hide my I’d

We are workers at CROC VALLEY lodge under South Luangwa National Park.

when we voted for HH and UPND our hearts where so pleased because we knew UPND as a game changer. We campaigned against PF because these guys were never serious about workers like us in private companies, as long as they feed their cadres. We appreciate that our votes never went in vain because we hoped and our hopes where on UPND government.

Dear editor our cry is based on who will deliver our massage to the highest authorities because we’ve tried to push for things but nothing works.

Our cries are that ever since we started working we are never considered permanent. Some of us have worked more that 20yrs but we are not yet considered permanent, we work as if we’ve just started working. We are never given our benefits, like a case of my fellow workers who have worked for 30yrs without getting anything as benefits, they tried to go NAPSA to check if there’s any contributions they but nothing.

You can imagine the highest paid workers get K1200, looking at guest who come everyday from different countries they pay alot of money, but us workers we get only peanuts.

Otherwise we will be glad if this issues is solved because alot of workers who’ve been here thought even if the salaries are too small they would get something from NAPSA contribution but in vain the owner of this lodge never care about his workers. We are being threatened that if we talk we may be fired, but again our families need to eat with the little we get. He takes an advantage of us being poor and use us.

Bellow is the owner of CROC VALLEY LODGE in Mfuwe and His name is CHARL BEUKES..