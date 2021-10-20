ACC arrests former south Permanent Secretary

By Patrick Mulenga-The Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- in Choma has arrested Former Southern Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba and Daggoh Chitengwe a Chief Human Resource Management Officer for corrupt practices.

Mr. Simuchoba 64 and Mr. Chitengwe 58 were arrested and charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office.

This is according to a statement released to ZNBC news by ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.

Mr. Moono said particulars of the offence are the two on dates unknown but between 1st June and 30th September 2016, in Choma, being public officers, jointly and whilst acting together did abuse the authority of their offices in the manner they facilitated

he appointment of a Laboratory Assistant for Mukuni Secondary School.

He said the act was arbitrary and prejudicial to the interests and rights of the Government and other persons.

Mr. Moono said the duo have since been released on bond and will appear in court on November 18th 2019.