ACC arrests medical officer for issuing fake Covid certificate

ACC Arrests Levy Mwanawasa Bio-Medical Technologist Over Fake Covid-19 Clearance certificates

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Bio-medical technologist at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) for corrupt practices involving suspected fake Covid-19 Clearance certificates. ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono said Kingsley Kakoma, 35, has been charged with one count of Corrupt practices contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

He said the arrest is in relation to the illegal issuance of Travelers’ Medical Certification for Covid -19, contrary to the Statutory Instruments No. 21 and No. 22 under the Public Health Act. Mr. Moono said the suspect was arrested by the Commission following a tip-off from the public adding that the suspect was found to be in possession of K2,250 cash, and five blank Covid-19 clearance medical certificates which were pre-signed, marked negative, and bore a stamp for the Zambia Institute of Public Health.

Mr. Moono added that the suspect was also in possession of 86 preservation solution tubes, 50 sample collection swabs, among other items.

“Kakoma was arrested after soliciting for, and actually receiving K800 from a student who was scheduled to travel abroad for studies,” Mr. Moono stated. He said the suspect has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.