ACC explains Lusambo arrest

LUSAMBO ARRESTED AS AMOS CHANDA WARNED

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for corrupt practices. The Commission has also recorded a Warn and Caution Statement from former State House Press Aide, Amos Chanda.

Mr Lusambo, 45, of Chamba Valley area in Lusaka, has been charged with four (4) counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime act no. 19 of 2010.

He has also been charged with two counts of concealment of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to section 71 (1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime act no. 19 of 2010.

Details in the four (4) counts of possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime are that between 1st day of May 2015 and the 31st day of December, 2021, in Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces, he was in possession of property number f/609/e/44/13/9, property number Ndo/ln_77505/1, property number Masai/ln_1005309/1, and property number Palab/ln_73112/17. The above properties are reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Details in the two (2) counts of concealment of property reasonably to be proceeds of crime are that, Mr Lusambo, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between the 1st day of May 2015 and the 31st day of December, 2021, in the Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces of the Republic of Zambia, did conceal property number Masai/ln_100328/218 disguised in the name of Mbachi Nkwazi and property number Ndo/ln_1004844/191 disguised in the name of Gatbro International Limited. The properties are reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Mr Lusambo has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon. Meanwhile, Mr Chanda was warned and cautioned in connection with being in possession of fifteen (15) properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Queen K. Chibwe (Mrs)

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESPERSON