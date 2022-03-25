ACC grills Kebby Mbewe

By Scoop Reporter
PATRIOTIC Front (PF)Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Kebby Mbewe has been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and is being grilled by the Commission right now for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Among the properties in question is his Lodge and hotel in Choma.
Details later…
COMMENTS
Kebby Mbewe is evil and full of hate. He killed his brother in law with whom he was doing business using food poison. He swindled and later divorced his wife who got a bank loan to build Lyons Lodge by changing title deed into his name. He has a lot of campaign vehicles which he got from GRZ at state house. A white VX Landcruiser and obtained millions of kwacha from state house through Freedom Sikazwe . He allocated himself a shop at the Choma new Bus stop without following tender procedures at the choma council. THESE ARE FACTS which you are free to prove