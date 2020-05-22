ACC interrogate Chitalu Chilufya over another huge corruption case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday questioned  health minister Chitalu Chilufya over theft of public funds.

This is a different offence from the numerous charges already active at ACC and DEC.

This time Chilufya is accused of stealing more K44 million from the ministry he heads.

But Chilufya was not arrested despite being given a warn and caution due to heavy interference from some senior PF officials who fear to be implicated also.

The camera happy Chilufya on Wednesday missed updating the country in his Covid-19 project. Some other person made the Covid 19 updates

