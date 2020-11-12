ACC investigating minister Mushimba, PS Lungu

ACC investigate Minister Mushimba and PS Lungu over supply of Towers

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) are investigating former Communications Minister Brian Mushimba and the Permanent secretary in the Ministry.

Information has emerged that the Anti Corruption Commission is investigating Brian Mushimba who is former Communication and Transport minister and his then Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu.

Mr Mushimba is now Minister of Higher education.

Mr. Mushimba and Mr. Lungu are being investigated on allegations of receiving bribes from a Chinese company called ZTE over a contract to erect 230 communication towers at Chiefs palaces, informed sources have hinted.

The duo are also being investigated for awarding a tender to James Chungu commonly known as Jimmy Fingers to supply dregers that are used to clear weeds in rivers that use pontoons. The dregers have not been supplied for years. On communication towers, the ACC source says the prices were inflated and specifications changed as all towers installed have the same height regardless of location as a result in several palaces new towers have to be installed. ” You know ZTE installed towers of same height. It can not be like that because terrains differ. So ZICTA has to advertise another tender to carter for palaces that have towers from ZTE but no network and we are going towards elections. This is a loss to government. On dregers non has been supplied despite the supplier being paid in advance. The auditor general tasked the PS to collect the money but he has not done so. Why?” the source said.