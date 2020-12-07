ACC petitioned to investigate Stanley Mhango

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) is calling on the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- to investigate the alleged corruption at the teaching service commission.

Stanley Mhango is the chairman of this stinking corrupt public institution and therefore the main culprit.

Before a parliamentary committee on cabinet affairs on Tuesday last week, General Secretary of Professional Teachers Union of Zambia, Kangwa Musenga alleged that some officials at the teaching service commission have been asking teachers to pay between K20, 000 and K30, 000 before they are promoted to positions of District Education Boards’ Secretaries –DEBS- and Provincial Education Officer –PEO-.

NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa says these allegations by PROTUZ against the commission were too grave such that all teachers and Zambians expected the ACC to swing into action a day after the allegations were made.

Mr. Chansa notes that without being cleared by ACC, teachers in Zambia will completely lose confidence in their employer and the commission will equally continue having a corrupt image in the eyes of Zambians and the international community.

He has since called on the Teaching Service Commission to start advertising all vacant positions in the teaching profession to avoid perpetual corruption allegations.

PHOENIX NEWS