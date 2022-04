The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

He has been billed to appear for questioning on Friday 29th April 2022. (Mailo).

The Watchdog understands that Lusambo will be questioned, charged and probably locked up for other properties he acquired through corruption.

In 2013, Lusambo was failing to buy proper clothes for himself and was wearing work suits (Ma ovaros). Just after being appointed minister, he became a billionaire.