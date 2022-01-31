ACC says has recorded warm and caution against Lubinda

The Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- has warned and cautioned Patriotic Front Acting President GIVEN LUBINDA on allegations of corruption.

ACC Spokesperson QUEEN CHIBWE says Mr. LUBINDA appeared before the Commission today in the company of his lawyers and was warned and cautioned in connection with allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Ms. CHIBWE says the Commission summoned Mr. LUBINDA as a suspect and all procedures related to summoning of a suspect were dully followed.