ACC says have arrested owner of 48 houses

ACC ARRESTS OWNERS OF INFAMOUS 48 HOUSES.

THE Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged Ministry of Finance Accountant Charles Loyana and his wife Susan for concealment and possession of property suspected to be from corrupt practices.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe has confirmed the development in a statement.

Ms. Chibwe says the flats are valued at over K37 million kwacha.

She says Charles and his wife Susan Sinkala an Assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Works and Supply have since been released on bond and will appear in court on December 14. By