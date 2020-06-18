ACC says investigating Lusambo

ACC says investigating Lusambo

 

The Anti Corruption Commission says it is investigating Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo  for corruption.

But many people are skepticism and doubtful of the ACC’s ability to successfully prosecute a cabinet minister. It’s not the first time that the ACC or DEC have announced such a high profile case but to end up in no prosecution at court due to corruption within the ACC and courts. Often, the ACC and DEC are just used to  launder dirty government official by making them go through a mockery of investigation and trial. Remember Chitotela and others ?

COMMENTS

    BO MUNYENGE MUNYENGE 7 seconds ago

    ACC is doing its good job and the people should give it all the support. Dont expect the president to do the job of the ACC as most of you citizens want to see. Its not the job of ECL to investigate corrupt allegations of any individual person in Zambia.

    Reply

