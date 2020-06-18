ACC says investigating Lusambo

The Anti Corruption Commission says it is investigating Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo for corruption.

But many people are skepticism and doubtful of the ACC’s ability to successfully prosecute a cabinet minister. It’s not the first time that the ACC or DEC have announced such a high profile case but to end up in no prosecution at court due to corruption within the ACC and courts. Often, the ACC and DEC are just used to launder dirty government official by making them go through a mockery of investigation and trial. Remember Chitotela and others ?