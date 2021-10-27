ACC searches Amos Chanda’s house

A team of about seven officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- this afternoon conducted a search at the farm house of Sixth President Edgar Lungu’s Former Press Aide, Amos Chanda.

Mr. Chanda has described the search as a sickening witch hunt

Later he wrote:

MEDIA UPDATE

ACC has completed a search of my tenant at a house in State Lodge.

They’ve seized K95,000 and title deed belonging to my tenant.

The search warrant, although bearing my name does not list the property they were searching.

Three vehicles with seven officers have driven away and refused to talk to me.

One of the officers a Mr Chilufya (0978181145) told me that they are “acting in the name of the president wants everyone to understand that no one is above the law.”

