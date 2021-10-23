ACC searches Valden’s house

After giving him 3 months to hide the evidence 😁

ACC SEARCHES BUSINESSMAN VALDEN FINDLAY’S HOME

By Diamond Staff

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-has conducted a searched at the home of Lusaka Businessman, Valden Findlay in state lodge area.

The team of officers this morning spent close to two hours at the businessman’s house.

Diamond TV understands the search is in connection with ongoing investigations into a number of deals under the previous regime.

The investigative wing is allegedly looking for information in relation to the purchase of military planes and the Gulf Stream.

Other areas of interest includes alleged possible stashes of cash, 2021 campaign vehicles, documents related to NAPSA deals and Eswatini projects.

ACC Public Relations Office, Jonathan Siame was not available for a comment as his phone went unanswered.