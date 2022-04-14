ACC seizes Lusambo’s 8 houses

ACC SEIZES LUSAMBO’S 8 PROPERTIES

By Mary Kachepa

The Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- has seized eight properties worth over 22 million Kwacha belonging to former Lusaka Province Minister BOWMAN LUSAMBO.

ACC Spokesperson OUEEN CHIBWE says all the properties located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area were acquired and constructed by Mr. LUSAMBO using suspected proceeds of crime.

Ms CHIBWE says the eight properties include Mr. LUSAMBO’s house and subdivision 50 at farm -E -of farm number 609.

She says the seizure is in accordance with section 58- 1 of the anti Corruption Act number three of 2012.

Ms CHIBWE said the commission reasonably believes and suspects that the seized properties are still registered in another person’s name and they are in connection with ongoing investigations.

She said the seizure notice was served to Mr. LUSAMBO’s lawyers.

The Commission arrived at Mr. LUSAMBO’s residence at around 11:28 hours but found the premises locked.

Ms CHIBWE said Mr LUSAMBO was summoned to appear at the ACC but has not been cooperating and his lawyers had promised to avail him before the commission this week.

The Commission has called on members of the public to report anyone in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime and a reward will be given upon successful recovery.