ACC seizes Lusambo’s 8 houses

ACC SEIZES LUSAMBO’S 8 PROPERTIES
By Mary Kachepa
The Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- has seized eight properties worth over 22 million Kwacha belonging to former Lusaka Province Minister BOWMAN LUSAMBO.
ACC Spokesperson OUEEN CHIBWE says all the properties located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley area were acquired and constructed by Mr. LUSAMBO using suspected proceeds of crime.
Ms CHIBWE says the eight properties include Mr. LUSAMBO’s house and subdivision 50 at farm -E -of farm number 609.
She says the seizure is in accordance with section 58- 1 of the anti Corruption Act number three of 2012.
Ms CHIBWE said the commission reasonably believes and suspects that the seized properties are still registered in another person’s name and they are in connection with ongoing investigations.
She said the seizure notice was served to Mr. LUSAMBO’s lawyers.
The Commission arrived at Mr. LUSAMBO’s residence at around 11:28 hours but found the premises locked.
Ms CHIBWE said Mr LUSAMBO was summoned to appear at the ACC but has not been cooperating and his lawyers had promised to avail him before the commission this week.
The Commission has called on members of the public to report anyone in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime and a reward will be given upon successful recovery.
COMMENTS
Dispise of the case very quickly, mungapezeko ya fuel subsidy. This man deserves to be jailed.
How many times did he tell us K2million was small change for him and Tasila?
Kudos to the ACC for recovering what belongs to our country our nation has lagged behind for too long due to the selfishness of few individuals,how could a minister who has just served one term of office own such properties as if he owned big businesses before joining government.Its like people nowadays want to use politics as a launchpad to get rich quickly through siphoning government funds.This same person Lusambo came from defunct MMD and he was called to pf by former president ECL and we believed this happened because of the alliance between MMD and PF under the influence of late former president RB.
You should FIRST institute a thoroughly investigation, take the matter to court. When you won the case in the courts of law… Proceed to seizing the houses In question.
Well done ACC ,let those thugs pay back what they store from the poor Zambian .