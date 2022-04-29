ACC seizes property belonging to Chitotela

ACC SIEZES PROPERTY BELONGING TO FORMER HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE MINISTER RONALD CHITOTELA

The Anti-Corruption Commission has seized property belonging to Former Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Kaoma Chitotela, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The property seized is stand No. CHONG /LN_21188/51 situated in State Lodge, Chongwe which was acquired by Mr. Chitotela using suspected proceeds of crime and that the said property is in fact registered in the name of Liu Runmin, a Lusaka Businessman.

The seizure is in accordance with Section 58 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

The seized property is believed to be tainted in relation to a serious offence which is currently a subject of investigation by the Commission.

The Commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its quest to seize any property that is reasonably suspected to be ill-gotten wealth.

The Commission wishes to encourage members of the public to make reports of suspected proceeds of crime and acts of corruption. To this effect, the Commission is in the process of increasing the methods of reporting to enable people make such reports.

Currently, the public is being encouraged to utilise the Commission’s Toll-Free Line, 5980, WhatsApp