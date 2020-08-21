ACC summons DMMU coordinator over corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC) has reportedly summoned Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit Coordinator Chanda Kabwe for questioning.

A forensic Audit that was conducted on the institution recently revealed gross abuse and theft of public resources.

But PF cadre Max Chongu claims the ACC is targeting President Lungu’s strong pillars.

DMMU CHANDA KABWE IS THE NEXT TARGET AS THE CARTEL CONTINUE ON IT’S DEVASTATING CAMPAIGN TRAIL TO FRUSTRATE AND CRUSH PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU’S LOYALISTS.*

There is a saying from the East that says and i quote *” Chisilu chinaona nkondo “* end of quote

One does not need rocket science to read in between Political lines within our Party PF looking at the sequence of events to know that there is a well orchestrated plan by a powerful cartel to deliberately frustrate and crush all those that seem to pledge *100%* allegiance and loyalty to *President Edgar Chagwa Lungu* as one way of weakening the President.

The aim is to frustrate and crush all those pledging 100% allegiance and loyalty to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu so that they feel betrayed, neglected and abandoned to the extent that they stop defending and protecting President Edgar Chagwa Lungu making him prone and vulnerable to attacks ahead of the National Party Conference.

*Jesus Christ* was sold by a person who always sat close to him and proclaimed his allegiance and loyalty to the son of God on a daily basis.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit *Chanda Kabwe* is the next target after *Sturdy Mwale* to be followed by Minister of housing and Infrastructure *Hon. Vincent Mwale* and then Western Province permanent Secretary *Daniel Bukali* after a seemingly failed attempt to shake off *Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya* and *Hon. Bowman Lusambo*.

I am very convinced that the cartel has failed to find incriminating evidence to fix DMMU *Chanda Kabwe* and *Hon. Vincent Mwale* hence the new strategy to attack using private lifestyles in their quest to frustrate, crush and have them out of those offices.

This plan by the cartel will not only end at Ministers or those holding public offices but also staunch cadres with influence that seem to be pledging loyalty and allegiance to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Immediately after 2016 general elections i wrote an article warning about a serious plan to frustrate and crush those that seem to pledge 100% allegiance and loyalty to the President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and no one took it serious, now that the plan is in high gear am sure eyes will open.

The following are names targeted since 2016 a few months after PF won the General Elections.

1.. *Hon. Bowman Lusambo*

2.. *Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya*

3.. *Hon. Vincent Mwale*

4.. *Hon. Jean Kapata*

5.. *Hon. Prof Nkandu Luo*

6.. *Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe*

7.. *Kaiser Zulu*

8.. *Chanda Kabwe*

9.. *Daniel Bukali*

10.. *Sturdy Mwale*

It is now clear that the cartel was steps way ahead in planning a situation that clearly needs quick reaction to avoid them achieve their desired results.

I want any well meaningful PF member to critically analyse why the aforementioned names are always attacked, some using investigative wings whilst they seem to work hard and massively help party functionaries.

The President Edgar Chagwa Lungu needs to act quick before all his loyalist are frustrated and crushed to the extent they feel betrayed, neglected and abandoned something that will surely give the cartel an upper hand ahead of the National Party Conference.

*MAXWELL CHONGU*

*PF DIE HARD*