ACC summons former minister Chitalu’s front

ACC SUMMONS MINISTRY OF HEALTH FORMER PS

By Darius Choonya

The Anti – Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Ministry of Health Former Permanent Secretary for Administration, Kakulubelwa Mulalelo to appear for questioning tomorrow Thursday 18th February, 2021.

This is in line with her involvement in the alleged corrupt awarding of a contract to Honey Bee Pharmacy to supply drugs and other medical supplies to the Ministry of Health worth 17 Million US Dollars.

In an exclusive interview with Diamond News, ACC Public Relations Manager, Timothy Moono says Ms. Mulalelo’s appearance will be a continuation of a series of interviews she has undergone as a suspect linked to the deal.

Recently, appearing before the parliamentary public accounts Committee Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba disclosed that Ms. Mulalelo was found with 25 accounting anomalies before she was dropped by President Lungu as PS at the Ministry of Health.

-Diamond TV-