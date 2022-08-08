ACC summons former PS Magwende

ACC SUMMONS DR MAGWENDE FOR QUESTIONING

The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned Dr. George Magwende, former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration to appear before it on Tuesday 9th August, 2022 for questioning.

The Commission has been carrying out investigations on allegations of corruption against him.

Dr Magwende is expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission on the said date at 9:00 hours.

Dr. Magwende was relieved of his duties as Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration in the Ministry of Health by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday.

The ACC warns that all serving public officers must stay clear of any corrupt practices in their daily dealings and conduct because there are no sacred cows in this fight against corruption. Queen K. Chibwe ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESPERSON