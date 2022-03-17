ACC summons Given Lubinda

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Patriotic Front (PF) Acting party president Given Lubinda to appear before the Commission at 14:00hrs on “MONDAY, 17th March, 2022, for the purpose of an interview.”

“You will not be kept longer than is absolutely necessary,” reads the Call Out issued today, THURSDAY, and signed by an ACC Investigations Officer Sweathen Lusaka.

By press time however, Lubinda was at the invitation of Government, attending the State Funeral for the Fourth Republican President Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda at Lusaka’s Showgrounds.