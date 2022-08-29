ACC summons Malanji again

Former Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH MALANJI has been summoned by the Anti Corruption Commission -ACC-.

Mr. MALANJI is expected to appear for questioning at 09-hours on Wednesday at the ACC Headquarters in Lusaka.

ACC Public Relations Manager TIMOTHY MOONOA has confirmed the development to ZNBC news.

Mr. MOONO could however not disclose the reasons why Mr. MALANJI has been summoned by the ACC.