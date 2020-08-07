ACC suspends minister Chilufya’s Defender

The Anti-Corruption Commission has suspended its investigator Chimpampe Chipuli Manda who said he did not believe Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya committed an offence.

Manda yesterday told the Lusaka Magistrates Court that the total value of assets Chilufya is accused of acquiring illegally is less than his legitimate income.

Manda told Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale that based on his findings he did not believe the minister committed offence.

Magistrate Mwale then asked the ACC imposter and thief why he arrested Chilufya if he was saying he is innocent.

The conduct of Manda put the reputation of ACC in tatters.