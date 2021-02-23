ACC warns and cautions former PS Kaku

ACC WARNS AND CAUTIONS FORMER HEALTH PS KAKULUBELWA MULALELO OVER HONEYBEE TENDER

Lusaka ~ Tue, 23 Feb 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has warned and cautioned former Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo over irregularities in the awarding of a supply tender to Honeybee Pharmacy.

ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono has stated that the commission has since submitted the case file to the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) for further action.

“As you may be aware, The Anti-Corruption Commission has been conducting investigations into alleged irregularities in the awarding of a tender to Honeybee Pharmaceuticals by the Ministry of Health. I wish to inform you that the investigations are progressing well and have reached an advanced stage. In this regard, the Commission summoned former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Ms. Akakulubelwa Mulalelo to appear for questioning today,” Mr Moono stated.

“The Commission has recorded a Warn and Caution Statement from Ms. Mulalelo, and the Commission will in due course transmit the case file to the National Prosecutions Authority for further action.

I also wish to inform you that a joint team comprising officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Auditor-General’s Office has been constituted to look into the matter involving the accumulation of K2.4 billion debt by the Ministry of Health for Covid-19 supplies. This follows allegations of price inflations and mismanagement of the procurement process in acquiring the Covid-19 supplies.”

He assured the nation that the commission will pursue these and other cases of corruption diligently and to their logical conclusion.

“The Commission recognizes the responsibility placed on it by the people of Zambia, and it shall at all times endeavor to serve the best interests of the Zambian people,” Mr Moono stated.