AFCON construction is a disgrace

AFCON ROADS DISGRACEFUL

With todays heavy rains we have seen the shoddy road works done by indian contractors . Is zambia a dumping ground for your poor workmanship?

1. Most drainage works were awarded to PF cadres who have failed to construct drainages on the ring road .

2. The traffic lights which AFCON put has created traffic congestions . This was supposed to be de-congestion project for your information. Look at the road from kamwala joining into independence avenue. The lights show a green arrow on the left but the 1st car wants to turn right so all the cars are stranded . Why didn’t they make an extra lane for cars to turn left ? You don’t need a rocket scientist to design this for you , it is common sense .

3. The speed at which foreign trucks are cruising on this road will create a traggic accident very soon .

Can garry nkombos ministry look into this and bring the contractor on the table to re-do the mess ?

