Agriculture is key, says HH

President Hakainde Hichilema writes:

Fellow citizens.

When we say that Zambia is getting better, we mean just that. While in office, we have set out an ambitious plan which will see sectors such as Agriculture, blossom and among the targeted areas are: livestock and fisheries, crops and others like fruits.

In order to realise this dream for Zambia, we made sure that in our first ever National Budget, we factored in through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources for dams, boreholes and other agriculture supporting tools.

This is because Agriculture stands out as one sector that is greatly contributing to our vision of creating jobs and business opportunities right from the point of production to consumption.

This afternoon as we checked on our livestock here Namwala at Naminwe Ranch, we envisioned how that youth in Chief Kambombo, Mugudu and other areas will thrive in their business under the current prevailing good business environment where there is no violence or indeed unwarranted behaviour from anyone.

In order to realise this dream for the youth, we have through various government ministries among them Green Economy, Youth and Sport and Local Government infused in grants and very affordable funding facilities which are accessible to all irrespective of political affiliations.

And this is why with my wife Mutinta, we are encouraging you, women and youth to go to the Ministries stated and your area Members of Parliament and enquire on these opportunities that are readily available and once accessed, you may begin your business of choice and together create jobs and grow our economy.

Zambia is getting better and indeed will be better.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of Zambia.