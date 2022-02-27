Airtel accused of fraud again

Help Expose Airtel Zambia for fraud.

One 27th of January this year, I conducted 3 online transactions on Amazon and did the payment via Airtel Master Card (Mobile money). The following are the TRANSACTION IDs:

1. MP220127.1456.G 07383

2. MP220127.1832.G 17227

3. MP220127.1832.L 28497

All transactions shows that they were successful as shown on the statement obtained from Airtel attached here to, but only transaction 1 and 2 were confirmed by Amazon. As for transaction 3 Amazon says have failed to contact Airtel to authorize the payment for them to acknowledge and ship the products as in the case of 1 and 2. The issue took days and finally Amazon cancelled the order for none payment, yet Airtel insist they remitted the money to Amazon. For your easy understanding, I highlighted 1 and 2 (which went through) in yellow, and 3 which never went to Amazon in light blue.

I filed a complaint with Airtel on the 28 Jan 2022, 18:53 and was given first case ID: 280122293491 for reference which was deemed to have been resolved after someone called me trying to explain to me that the funds were remitted to Amazon when actually not.

On 2nd February, I filed another complaint and was given reference 020222297233 as my ticket id. Since then I have made several follow-ups but I don’t seem to get any help from Airtel and they are quiet for more than a month now.

Please help expose fraud on the part of Airtel.

I have attached all my correspondence with Amazon and Airtel so you can look at them.

Dr. Muzamai Muzamai

+260978647919