Airtel Covid 19 donation and illegal expatriates

Dear Watchdog,

I am sure you know of the k5 million contributed towards Covid_19 by Airtel Zambia and alongside many Indian/Muslim led companies and communities.

It is a noble act of humanism by itself and good corporate responsibility but it makes one wonder, why would a corporate institution like Airtel well known in the industry for it’s meager peanut salaries it pays to it’s staff especially those unfortunate enough to work in their stores.

Airtel is a wolf in a sheep’s skin, and in the case of Airtel donating k5 million to Government, it is more of a bribe than anything else, it’s a proper case of getting in good books with Government, so that Government through especially the immigration department can keep looking the other way when it comes to the many discrete favours in terms of work permit it issues to Airtel expatriates.

It is not surprising that Airtel being an Indian company has deliberately decided to hire HODs of India origin except for those insignificant departments specifically stated and required by law to be led by an indigenous local person like HR.

Ba watchdog take a head count yourselves and verify this data. We can excuse the CEO but why should Airtel continue having a Finance HOD who is an expatriate? Is there no single Zambian who is qualified to perform the roles. How hard or special is this position. Or do they need another Indian to help cook figures they declare to Government? These Indian chaps come to Zambia pretending to be good people only to reveal their true colours once they feel safe enough because of the hefty and unjustified salaries they draw which goes into bribing immigration bosses. How can a HOD get more than 10 times than their number 2.

Ask around the company and people will confirm how stupid this HOD of finance is, he has a foul mouth with no respect whatsoever for any black moving thing.

The laws guiding the granting of expatriate visas is clear, an expatriate should only work for a period of 3 years and in special cases upto a period of 5 years while training an understudy to take up the position.

But is this the case at Airtel, No. No understudy whatsoever. A deliberate and blatant disregard of the laws directly under the nose of the incompetent minister of labour. Whether this incompetence is by mistake or design that’s a topic for another day.

Ba watchdog kindly expose this rotten behavior that is taking place especially in these multinational companies.

These are the same companies that lobbied Government not to give a license to Vodafone a far more progressive and deserving company with a better track record through kick backs like the contribution to civod_19.

Post this and you will see how Zambian bootlickers within the company will start witch-hunting their fellow Zambians instead of fighting for them.

I hope you will expose this company.

Thank you.