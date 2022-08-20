Airtel money continues facilitating robbery

THAT IS AIRTEL FOR YOU

Airtel Zambia not all helping at all , today I wanted to send money to a friend then I made a mistake on a digit then it went to a wrong person, I initiated a reverse transaction and the person didn’t approve after 4 hours I tried to call the same number telling the person to approve the reversal she refused ati you are the thieves who are stealing money from people,then I asked her haven’t you received any money from my number she replied yes then why are you refusing to send it back she hang up. Then I called Airtel to help but unfortunately they said they can’t do anything I just have to call the same person who received the money🥺🥺🥺, I’m depressed

Why can’t they make it possible for the sender to cancel and reverse the money when s/he makes a mistake without depending on receiver to approve the reversal ?