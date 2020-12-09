Alick Nkhata fly over bridge after 11 months

2

Editor,

This Is Alick Nkhata flyover bridge. This flyover bridge was completed and commissioned earlier this year. But it is already damaged and more billions required to repair it. What is wrong with these people in the PF government. How can a bridge have a life span of less than one year. And $20 million was spent in this garbage???
Citizen

  • comment-avatar
    Bo MUNYENGE MUNYENGE 1 min ago

    Such questions should be directed at the consultants and contractors of the project.Government was just a client and in this case its a complainant also.You the writer complaining you are the people and the people form government so go to EIZ and complain there.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Nelman 5 mins ago

    Okay, yes this is not a very safe bridge but the condition portrayed by the author is not reflective

    Reply

