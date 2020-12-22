Alick Nkhata fly-over bridge should be demolished, say engineers body

Alick Nkhata fly-over bridge should be demolished, say engineers body

Alick Nkhata fly-over bridge is useless, dangerous, too small, unjustified and should therefore be demolished, says the Engineering Institute of Zambia.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Aristotle 39 seconds ago

    Does it mean the “unprecedented infranstracture development” does not come with drainages? its not a full combo?

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Ichalo Lifupa... 8 mins ago

    The best way to resolve this problem is not not by creating another problem. The best solution would be to build another bridge next to the old one so that the roads are only one way.

    Reply

