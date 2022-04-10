Alick Nkhata Killing 44 years on

Alick Nkhata’s Killing in Mkushi Revisited 44 Years After!

By Abdon YEZI

One notable victim of the Mkushi raid, was veteran Zambian musician, pioneer broadcaster, freedom fighter. His name is Alick Nkhata. He had interest in the area, including a farm that his family continues to own in Mkushi district. On the material day, he was driving back from Mkushi South, presumably from a hunting expedition, when he came into the full wrath of Ian Smith’s Rhodesian military invaders.

His vehicle was sprayed with bullets, in what looked like an ambush in an area cordoned off during the attacks at Mkushi Girls Camp on Thursday 19th October 1978. Three versions come out on how his vehicle, a land rover, was eventually blown apart. One suggests that a suspected grenade was thrown to it, leading to the blasting and dissipating of not only his life but the vehicle he used. Another was that the aerial attack team thrashed him with heavy artillery. The third suggests that in fact a bomb, NAPALM bomb, was dropped on to his vehicle. Whichever the case, his killing was a severe, barbaric and inhuman act.

What seemingly made him a target, whilst in that area, was that he was driving on a road, almost 10 kilometers west of the Mkushi Girls Camp, which was under attack. He was driving from the Southern direction, where Lunsemfwa Hydro Plant is now located, heading northwards to Mkushi. That was risky given that for the Rhodesian spies, the area stretching down to Mulungushi Dam, close to Kabwe,

was deemed to have well-trained ZIPRA ground forces, whom they least wanted to engage with. Also, they feared the Zambian security forces, whom they greatly respected.

Alick Nkhata was also using a land rover 109, a kind of motor mobile mostly used by security forces and government departments at that time. So in the eyes of mercenaries, he was ultimately a suspected for an enemy. Worse still his presence in a ‘war zone’ at that time when the mercenaries from Southern Rhodesia had cordoned off the area as they dealt with the female ZIPRA gorillas a few kilometers away at Mkushi 1 and Mkushi 2 camps, was deemed as an intrusion on their business. Who knows they also feared for their own lives, and so the best defense was to attack. Alick Nkhata, innocent, as he was, had his life clipped. That was on Thursday 19th October 1978.

Daisy Nkhata Ng’ambi, a daughter to Alick Nkhata, landed in Lusaka on Friday 20th October 1978 from the United Kingdom. She was unusually met by a welcoming party devoid of her father. His absence was most unusual, and this sent her into discomfort. Even when her mother was around, her dad’s absence was a matter of great concern. The news of the Mkushi bombings, the previous day, were very fresh, and this nerved her. Earlier in that that week, she had missed her flight, and was now scheduled to arrive on the 20th October 1978. At that time, through a phone call, the father was all bubbly. Little did she know that was the last she would hear his voice. He had also lightly intimated to her that he was going to go out, in light of the flight rescheduling, and bring her something her. Her own suspicions are that since he loved hunting, the bushes of the now Luano, more proximal to his Mkushi Farm was the best place for a hunt.

“When I didn’t see my father around, and having heard of the bombings in Mkushi, whether it was by intuition, I just broke down. I could feel his absence, and true, that is how we lost him”.

The imagined tragedy in her, turned out to be true and a disaster.

“It has been a traumatic experience for the family, because even when it was confirmed to them that he had been a victim of the Mkushi attack, none of the family members even knew where he was actually killed from. Those who went to identify him, did that by the help of a piece from one of his favorite t-shirts, sticking to his charred body”

Alick Nkhata’s funeral was attended by several dignitaries, which included first President Kenneth Kaunda and the late Joshua Nkomo, leading ZAPU in Zambia. They too were in deep mourning following the atrocities at three ZIPRA Camps on the 19th October.

In 2022, a year when the man, Alick Nkhata, was to turn 100 years, unfortunately, we also remember him 44 years since he was killed. What is unfortunately true is that many people vaguely know the man we reference in here, and has one of the busy streets named after him. In Lusaka, people are familiar with the road that goes by his name, and stretches from Long Acres, connecting to Mtendere Compound. In between is the Mass Media Complex, which also houses the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

Alick Nkhata, comes from an illustrious music career, that may have to his credit, 75 songs and lyrics, produced and written, at the time of his demise. His music lives on, and is touched souls then, and now. Those who heard his voice on radio, of the old school, will attest to a well-woven voice that made the listener’s ear inescapable, and yearning for me. That was Alick Nkhata

I also do know that from my arts background, the name of Alick Nkhata was etched and carried through the life of the National Arts Council (NAC) organized Ng’oma Awards. Yes, in the music category musicians compete for the Alick Nkhata Award. Sadly, even on that platform, his name and illustrious career just ends there.

In a subtle way, I make mention of ZNBC. The forerunner to ZNBC, was the Northern Rhodesia Broadcasting Services, which at independence transited to Zambia Broadcasting Services. Alick is known to have been one of the early directors, but he was to resign, and pursue a political career. He was one of the pioneer broadcasters, plying his trade there and also having had a working stint in Salsbury, a career that was rudely halted because of one of his songs that condemned the Ian Smith government. No sooner had the music stopped playing than did the Southern Rhodesian army detain, and get him flashed out of Southern Rhodesia.

“I was a young girl, and my father had collected me from Zambia to get some specialized medical attention at a hospital in Salsbury. I must have been 8 years old if not mistaken. What I recall on that day is that the soldiers came home, picked up dad, and that is how he was taken away from Harare. I saw what had happened but I never related it to anything. Luckily, there some relations, from the Chavula’s if I recall, who came home and found me just sitting on my own. That is how they took custody of me, before I could be brought back to Zambia” says Daisy.

My own encounter with the Alick Nkhata story, has been to find a better way of chronicling him as a victim of the liberation wars. Through my travels, I came to know that he was killed from Mkushi. The actual place at which he was killed remained unknown. As a living error, a make-believe situation was created that he was killed near Nkumbi College turnoff on the great north road. Quite right it was in Mkushi.

Since I was a frequent traveler to and from the Northern part of the country, each time I got to the police check point, I would always graciously say a little prayer for the soul of Alick Nkhata.

Again, through the writings in the media, the site of his killing changed to near his farm in Mkushi. What is of interest is that the mentioned farm, was in the farming block, which can be accessed through Mkushi on the road leading to Old Mkushi. In the mid-1990s, then very exploratory, I took a Kabwe-based YMCA drama to that area, to carry out some civic education activities. We cherished out time at Masansa, a drive of close to 120kilometres from the great north road. Little did we know that approximately 80 kilometres, southwards, from there was, in the deep forests, was the site at which this legend was killed from. I should On hindsight, I should say the spirit of this legend was pulling me in the right direction, but I didn’t go beyond.

Now, in 2022, and specifically on the 1st April, I was standing in front of a signage for a school built and named in honor of this man, Alick Nkhata. It is barely 100metres from the turn off of an ‘accused’ road, leading you to the Mkushi Girls Camp liberation memorial site. I came to know that the one- by-three classroom block that stood there, was constructed by Alick Nkhata’s family, an initiative emanating from the daughter, Daisy Nkhata Ng’ambi, who I recently and gladly met in Lusaka.

Her tale of how she gets to know the place, is also another Cinderella. On one of her tours of duty, working as a deputy permanent secretary in central province of Zambia, she travelled to Luano valley (earlier then Luano district had not come into being). In her entourage, among others, she had her royal highness Chief Kanyesha, in whose land the bombed Mkushi Girls Camp is, and as she was to discover the site at which the father’s life was terminated.

As fate may be, driving on the rugged road, she noticed a signage, which read, “Alick Nkhata village”. That prompted her to ask for the vehicle to stop. She prodded on how come there was a village named after her father. In no time she was told that actually that came into being because the man who carried that name was in fact killed from that point. She was even taken to the actual place where the incident happened. Trust your guts, if confronted with such a development. She had reconnected with the father’s spirit, finally, lingering in the bushes. Like I had earlier said, this was a case, in which a family, despite putting their father to rest, they never knew what happened to him, save that he was a victim of a brutal killing by Ian Smith’s mercenaries.

And, now, here she was standing at a place where the father lost his life. Her travelling party was also surprised when she introduced herself that she was in fact a daughter to the late Alick Nkhata. Her return to the area was not a matter of compromise, also opting to do something that would mark Alick Nkhata’s presence in the area.

“We decided as a family to start building a classroom block that you saw, and had our first memorial from there in 2017” she says.

Unfortunately, even when the classroom block stands, it has not opened to the community because it still lacks staffing and requisite staff houses. For now it is in fact the only school that would likely service that area.



This is in part the story around Alick Nkhata, a victim of the liberation struggles, whose life was brought to an end in Mkushi on the same day the Ian Smith Regime raided and caused havoc, terror and dissipated the lives of many known and unknown people. Lest we forget, the attack on Mkushi Girls camp claimed 400 lives, and another Zambian brutally killed. His name is Alick Nkhata, I’m sure it will be a noble thing to have this man honored both at a point he lost his life, and upscale on his name, as one of the victims of the liberation wars.