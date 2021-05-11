All the football action from Africa’s top football teams this weekend

The CAF Champions League has reached the last phases of the competition. After months of group round stage matches, the next phase of the competition is the quarter finals which will be played in two legs with the first of the two leg matches taking place weekend. The first match of the quarter finals is taking place this Friday evening at 21:00 (CAT) when MC Alger takes on Wydad AC at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers, Algeria. Saturday will see three matches taking place and the first two matches will be played at the same time with the kick off for both games at 18:00.

Kaizer Chiefs battle it out with Simba while CR Belouizdad will fight for their spot in the last four against Espérance Sportive de Tunis. The last and probably most anticipated match of the day will be between current title holders Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo at 21:00. All four of the second leg matches will be played next weekend and then about a month’s break before the semi finals will commence in June. The final match of the CAF Champions League will be played on the 17th of July with the venue that still needs to be announced.

Africa’s second biggest club football competition the CAF Confederation Cup will also be playing their quarter final clashes this weekend. The Confed Cup quarter finals will be played in the same way as the CAF Champions League with two leg matches taking place. All four matches will be played on Sunday with two matches taking place at 15:00 and two matches taking place at 18:00. The 3 o’ clock matches will see Orlando Pirates vying for a spot in the semis against Raja Casablanca and Coton Sport vs Jaraaf. The last two matches for the weekend will be CS Sfaxien vs. JS Kabylie and Pyramids and Enyimba.

Next Sunday will see more Confed Cup action taking place as the final day of the quarter final matches will be played. All the teams will once again battle to see which team can assert their domination to move into the semi final round matches. The semi finals are scheduled late in June with the final match of this year's competition taking place on the 10th of July.