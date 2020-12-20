All UPND supporters to escort HH to police

By Leah Ngoma

UPND Copperbelt Province Chairperson Elisha Matambo says the party in all the 10 provinces in the country will send officials and youths to Lusaka next week to accompany party president Hakainde Hichilema on the day he will be appearing before the police.

Police in Lusaka have summoned Mr Hichilema for questioning over reasons yet to be established.

But speaking last evening when Mr Hichilema held a meeting with party officials on the copperbelt, Mr Matambo said plans to arrest Mr Hichilema are uncalled for and will not be entertained by Zambians.

At the same meeting, Mr Hichilema stated that he was briefed about a police call out in Lusaka but he is not scared because he has not committed any crime.

Mr Hichilema says a team of lawyers is attending to the police call out as he is out of Lusaka for national duties among them attending the funeral of late Chief Fungulwe in Lufwanyama District, Copperbelt Province.

PHOENIX NEWS