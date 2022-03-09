Alpha commodities to increase Fertlilser prices

MAURICE JANGULO TO INCREASE FERTILIZER PRICES FOR NEXT FARMING SEASON

Despite supplying underweight and overpriced fertiliser in the last season, Zambia’s version of Russian businessman Greggory Rasputin now intends to supply the entire over 350,000 metric tonnes at a whopping price of US$ 2,500 per metric tonne, claiming the ‘crisis in Ukraine is a blessing in disguise to Alpha Commodifies’, sources at the ministry of Agriculture have said.

Maurice Jangulo, a true version of Rasputin and owner of Alpha Commodities, is bragging around town that God has answered his prayers to supply at US$2,500 per metric tonne.

During the previous season, Jangulo supplied at US$1,407 per metric tonne, a price that raised eyebrows among industry players.

“You all know that our permanent secretary Green Mbozi was installed there by Jangulo so even he is agreeable to his God father supplying at US2, 500. Rasputin is bragging all over that he will supply at that price. He claims the invasion of Ukraine by his country is the right thing that has happened this year,” said the source.

The source said Jangulo is confident that he would supply at US$2,500 because he claims to be closer to top officials in the new dawn government.

Last week, agriculture minister Reuben Mtolo admitted in parliament that the government ‘hastily’ awarded Alpha Commodities a contract to supply 37,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to Southern province at an exorbitant price of US1,407.

The minister told parliament that in future the government would desist from ‘hastily’ selecting a company to supply.

The source said by Rasputin supplying at US$2,500 per metric tonne, he would be going against the government’s desire of supplying fertiliser in the right quantities and at the right price.