Another dangerous flyover bridge

Dear Road Users,

As you approach this bypass driving towards Longacres Roundabout from Lusaka Golf Club, this sharp curve suddenly joins the start of the bypass. Unfortunately, the outer lane is almost inline with the pillar! This design as it stands is a serious Safety Hazard. Sober or drunk and especially at night, RTSA will record fatalities here. It’s a serious flaw on the design part.

I am asking the powers that be to quickly do an audit and the following can be a probable solution:

Erect rumble humps as you approach this part so that drivers exercise caution.

Otherwise, motorists will be hitting the pillar!!

Regards

Eng. Chilungu. F Musaba