Another illegal gold mining syndicate exposed

LUMEZI DC, CHIEF, INDIAN NATIONAL IN GOLD MINING SCAM

VILLAGERS in Chief Kazembe’s chiefdom have accused their traditional leader Vincent Banda (chief Kazembe), the Lumezi District Commissioner (DC) Emmanuel Mulenga and an Indian guy identified as Faizal

Lulat of running a cartel that is illegally mining gold.

50 villagers who had formed a cooperative were yesterday picked up by police and are currently detained at Lundazi Central police station facing criminal tresspass charges.

A source within the DC’s office explained that a gold mining equipment meant for the community through cooperatives and bought by the ministry of mines has also been locked up in the DC’s office to frustrate cooperatives in Lumezi.

The source disclosed that Faizal Lulati on a daily basis takes three

vans of gold dust using a Landcruiser registration number OBCD 070 to Luangwa River for washing and purifying and that the three share the money upon selling.

“These three had a meeting yesterday on 22nd September at the palace where they discussed issues surrounding the shareholding of the company and the operations once it starts,” he said.

Elvis Zimba accused Mr. Mulenga the DC of telling the locals that the

issue of forming cooperatives from the Presidential directive

countrywide was a non- starter.

‘’The DC here told us that the directive was a political mileage

pronouncement and that bringing a foreign investor was the only way to go, but we know that himself, the chief and that Indian have registered a company they want to give a huge chunk of land,’’ said Zimba.

Zimba disclosed that Faizal Lulat was running a community game ranch and that game scouts were aware of his activities of illegally mining gold but that the chief and DC were under his payroll.

When contacted for a comment, the District Commissioner Mr Mulenga denied the allegations levelled against him saying the Indian national in the area was there for hunting.

Mr Mulenga admitted to locking up the gold mining equipment and said his office was waiting for ZCCM to come and train the locals on how best to go about mining.

Chief Kazembe is currently in court for allegedly defiling his 14 year old niece he used to take care off.