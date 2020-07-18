Another MP dies

MWANSABOMBWE MP RODGERS MWEWA DIES

Mwansabombwe Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Rodgers Mwewa has died.

Mwewa was earlier in the day transfered from a private hospital, CFB, to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Centre.

Earlier, Lukashya Member of Parliament, Mwenya Munkonge died of complications arising from hypertension and acute pneumonia.

But Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya later explained that Munkonge did not die of Covid 19.

Chilufya told journalists in Lusaka that the Member of Parliament Munkonge tested negative twice prior to his death.

“On a sad note yes, we have lost honorable Munkonge independent member of parliament for Lukasha constituency. Honourable Munkonge 57 died at 04;36 AM on Saturday at levy Mwanawasa hospital. Hon. Munkonge was tested twice for COVID-19, he came in as a referral from Hilltop hospital and both tests were negative.” Said Chilufya.

He said contrary to online media reports Munkonge presented complications of high blood pressure, and heart failure.