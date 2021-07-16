Another robbery in Lusaka.
This time at a law firm
We are now in trouble these criminals are now breaking into cars stealing with impunity as though there are no enforcement officers. Very sad indeed. The police needed fast small vehicles not those riot control trucks which are just gathering dust where ever they are parked.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
We are now in trouble these criminals are now breaking into cars stealing with impunity as though there are no enforcement officers. Very sad indeed. The police needed fast small vehicles not those riot control trucks which are just gathering dust where ever they are parked.