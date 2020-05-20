Another senior govt officials posts porn in PF group

Chief Government Parliamentary Whip, Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile, shocked bloggers when he posted graphic private parts of a woman in a PF Blog.

Mundubile is the Mporokoso member of parliament, is a Member of the PF Central Committee.

Mundubile also chairs the Legal Committee of the party.

Mundubile posted the offensive picture in a PF blog called “Twende Nankwe ECL”.

Mundubile becomes the third high-ranking official to post pornographic material in PF Blogs.

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe, who is also Chawama member of parliament posted similar porn material while PF Media Director Sunday Chanda posted pornographic material involving a minor.