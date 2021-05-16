Another UPND presidential aide arrested

Dear Editor,
Please note that the UPND Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya was arrested at Kabwata Police Station yesterday (Saturday) during a visit to his fellow UPND Presidential Aide Mubita Nawa for alleged gross misconduct for alleged use of a mobile device.
He remains detained after spending a night in the cells as he awaits an official charge. His colleague Mubita Nawa has been in detention for almost a week, well in excess of the 48hrs maximum per law.
Please post and hide my ID.
Thank you.
COMMENTS
Boma sisebenza pa wkend. He will b released on Monday.At least he will taste the coolers.
It’s ok…..vozifunila. He misbehaved at the police station.