Another UPND presidential aide arrested

Dear Editor,

Please note that the UPND Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya was arrested at Kabwata Police Station yesterday (Saturday) during a visit to his fellow UPND Presidential Aide Mubita Nawa for alleged gross misconduct for alleged use of a mobile device.

He remains detained after spending a night in the cells as he awaits an official charge. His colleague Mubita Nawa has been in detention for almost a week, well in excess of the 48hrs maximum per law.

Please post and hide my ID.

Thank you.