Another UPND presidential aide arrested

2

Dear Editor,

Please note that the UPND Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya was arrested at Kabwata Police Station yesterday (Saturday) during a visit to his fellow UPND Presidential Aide Mubita Nawa for alleged gross misconduct for alleged use of a mobile device.

He remains detained after spending a night in the cells as he awaits an official charge. His colleague Mubita Nawa has been in detention for almost a week, well in excess of the 48hrs maximum per law.

COMMENTS

    MwiiimbuJack 19 seconds ago

    Boma sisebenza pa wkend. He will b released on Monday.At least he will taste the coolers.

    JJBanda 5 mins ago

    It’s ok…..vozifunila. He misbehaved at the police station.

