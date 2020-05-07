Another village banking fraud exposed

Zambian watchdog can you please help me expose this woman.

Her Name is Martha Mwape, with her daughters Chiyamiko Mwape (works at FRA) and Chimwemwe Mwape (afreelance photographer. This trio of mother and daughters are swindling people of money using village banking. Martha, the mother is an “expert” in village banking and she has helped start many groups, including the one I was in. She is a very knowledgeable and likeable person. But she is also a crook. Our village banking required that each member hosts a meeting at their home. Martha and her kids always had excuses for not being able to host. What they do is, they do not borrow any money until the total savings reach high figures.« Then they start to borrow large amounts and pay back a coulple of times. finally towards the end of the cycle, they borrow huge amounts, beyond their savings with interest and never pay back. As I write this, I know for a fact that they are owing in at least 3 Savings groups that I have proved, though I am told they owe in 14 groups! in our group, they owe almost 80,000 Kwacha. Once they borrow the large amount, they cook up a story of how they were robbed or something like that and that they are not able to pay back. our group has been waiting to be paid back since March month end when we were supposed to share out. They are quiet and show no remorse. After I threatened to expose them, they only paid a 5000 Kwacha and asked not be exposed. Meanwhile, they live an afluent life and drive big cars. The other two savings groups are a church one and another which had some of our members in. They were supposed to share out in December and January. Martha has continued to start up other savings groups and has even expanded to the Copperbelt. Please, if this woman and her daughters are in your Savings group, make sure you kick them out before you loose out. They are crooks and act so normal and innocent. our group is still waiting to money we saved, which they chewed shamelessly. Their pictures below. Please be warned ladies. Study these faces and keep these names and ensure they are not in your savings groups.

